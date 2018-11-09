The MLB rumors mill was abuzz this week trying to predict where free agent stars like Bryce Harper and Manny Machado will land.

Harper's agent, Scott Boras, declared at this week's general manager meetings that "Harper's Bazaar" has begun. The outfielder's value is estimated to be between $400-500 million, and dark horse teams like the White Sox are taking an interest in him.

With qualifying offers on the table, players have decisions looming. Pitching has dominated the trade landscape so far and plenty of speculation continues to heat up around the position.

Here's all of the latest rumors around baseball:

• MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred is expected to receive unanimous approval when owners vote next week on whether to give him a five-year contract extension. (Bob Nightengale, USA Today)

• The Yankees have "multiple suitors" for pitcher Sonny Gray. The Rangers are looking for a starting pitcher, and the Yankees previously expressed interest in Jurickson Profar. A trade is possible but the Rangers "would need more to consider the deal." (Joel Sherman, New York Post)

• Marlins catcher J.T. Realmuto's agent, Jeff Berry, predicts the backstop will play for a different team next season. The Astros, Athletics, Angels, Braves, Mets and Nationals are some of the teams looking for a new catcher. (Associated Press)

• The Indians are open to trading starter Corey Kluber, who is still under team control for three years thanks to one-year club options. Teams like the Brewers, Yankees and Dodgers could benefit from picking up the affordable star. (Buster Olney, ESPN)

• With starter Lance McCullers Jr. undergoing Tommy John surgery, the Astors might pursue pitcher Nathan Eovaldi. (Jon Morosi, MLB.com)

• The Orioles have added MLB senior vice president of baseball operations Peter Woodfork to their list of people being considered for an executive position. (Ken Rosenthal, The Athletic)

• The Dodgers previously offered Yasiel Puig to the Nationals in a trade for Bryce Harper. (Jorge Castillo, Los Angeles Times)

• Tampa Bay traded Mallex Smith to the Mariners for catcher Mike Zunino as part of a five-player deal. (Seattle Mariners)

• Rockies outfielder Matt Holliday intends to play for a 16th season in 2019. (Joel Sherman, New York Post)