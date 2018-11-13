The Marlins unveiled plans for enhancements at Marlins Park that include a new center field social space called the Center Field Zone. The area features a three-tier standing deck for spectators in place of the recently departed home run sculpture, the team announced Tuesday.

The Marlins will also transform the right field foul ball territory into a second social space called the SRO (Standing Room Only) Social Section. The intention is to offer "unique viewing experiences, low-priced ticket options and easy access to food & beverages," the team announced.

A new way of getting closer to the action.



Introducing our new Center Field Zone and SRO Social Section: https://t.co/pHL3u0d83D pic.twitter.com/bzh7jOXJyg — Marlins Park (@MarlinsPark) November 13, 2018

The center field space at Marlins Park was formerly home to Miami's home run sculpture, 'Homer,' which now rests in a plaza outside of the park. Marlins owner Derek Jeter made it a priority to have the statue removed when he purchased the team with his ownership group.

Once Jeter was given the go-ahead to remove the sculpture in October, Miami began working on new plans to take its place.

Park enhancement plans also include a new paint job for the bright green outfield wall, which will now be blue. The batter's eye will also be redesigned in the process.