Marlins Unveil Plans for Park Enhancements in Center Field After Home Run Sculpture Removal

With the removal of the Marlins' 'Homer' sculpture from center field, Miami unveils plans for major park enhancements.

By Emily Caron
November 13, 2018

The Marlins unveiled plans for enhancements at Marlins Park that include a new center field social space called the Center Field Zone. The area features a three-tier standing deck for spectators in place of the recently departed home run sculpture, the team announced Tuesday.

The Marlins will also transform the right field foul ball territory into a second social space called the SRO (Standing Room Only) Social Section. The intention is to offer "unique viewing experiences, low-priced ticket options and easy access to food & beverages," the team announced.

The center field space at Marlins Park was formerly home to Miami's home run sculpture, 'Homer,' which now rests in a plaza outside of the park. Marlins owner Derek Jeter made it a priority to have the statue removed when he purchased the team with his ownership group. 

Once Jeter was given the go-ahead to remove the sculpture in October, Miami began working on new plans to take its place.

Park enhancement plans also include a new paint job for the bright green outfield wall, which will now be blue. The batter's eye will also be redesigned in the process. 

