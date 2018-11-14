MLB Trade Rumors: Could Madison Bumgarner Be Traded From The Giants?

Here's all of the latest talk around the MLB rumor mill.

By Scooby Axson
November 14, 2018

So far, the focus of this free agency period has been on the top two sluggers on the market, Manny Machado and Bryce Harper.

While neither seems close to signing a potential blockbuster deal, plenty of other free agents could sign lucrative contracts as well.

Patrick Corbin, Craig Kimbrel and Dallas Keuchel are some of the pitchers that many teams are coveting.

Here's all of the latest rumors around baseball:

• Buster Olney explores possible trade options the Giants have with ace Madison Bumgarner. (Buster Olney, ESPN)

• The White Sox are actively trying to trade outfielder Avisail Garcia and could possibly non-tender him if he doesn't get traded. (Mark Feinsand, MLB.com)

• The Dodgers could be making a play for catcher J.T. Realmuto after Yasmani Grandal declined the $17.9 million qualifying offer, (Peter Gammons, MLB Network)

• Astros assistant general manager Mike Elias will be named the new general manager of the Baltimore Orioles. (Bob Nightengale, USA Today)

• Mariners third base coach Scott Brosius won’t be returning to the organization next season. (Ryan Divish, Seattle Times)

