Red Sox Accept Invitation to Visit White House

Red Sox Sam Kennedy announced the visit on Monday evening.

By Michael Shapiro
December 03, 2018

Red Sox President Sam Kennedy announced on Monday that the team has accepted an invitation to visit the White House. The date of the visit has not been set.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora commented on the Boston decision.

"I’m gonna use my platform the right way. I’m not gonna embarrass anybody," Cora said. "Actually, I'm gonna represent 4 million people from back home the right way when we go there."

Cora criticized President Trump in September after Trump commented on the death toll in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria. 

"To be tweeting about 3,000 people and being efficient, it's actually disrespectful for my country," Cora said. "We see it that way. I know he probably doesn't feel that way. And like I said, hey man, thank you for helping us. He went down there, he did what he did. I hate talking about politics and all that, but I think this is more than politics." 

