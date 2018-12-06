Report: Red Sox Re-Sign Nathan Eovaldi After Playoff Success

The veteran right hander tallied a 1.61 ERA in 22.1 playoff innings in 2018. 

By Michael Shapiro
December 06, 2018

Right-handed pitcher Nathan Eovaldi has agreed to a contract to remain with the Red Sox, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal. The terms of the contract have not been released, but the deal is reportedly in the ballpark of four-years, $68 million, according to Fancred's Jon Heyman

The seven-year veteran was an integral part of Boston's pitching staff last postseason and dominated in postseason play. Eovaldi tallied a miniscule 1.61 ERA in 22.1 playoff innings while appearing both as a starter and in relief. He joined the Red Sox in July after a trade with the Rays. 

Eovaldi has played for five teams in his career. He spent two seasons with the Yankees in 2015 and 2016. He boasts a 4.16 career ERA and has struck out 640 batters in 850 innings. 2018 was his first year in the playoffs. 

Boston's starting rotation looks to be set after locking-up Eovaldi long-term, but questions remain in the bullpen. Closer Craig Kimbrel is reportedly seeking a six-year contract, and it's unclear whether the Red Sox will make a significant commitment to the seven-time All-Star.

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)