Right-handed pitcher Nathan Eovaldi has agreed to a contract to remain with the Red Sox, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal. The terms of the contract have not been released, but the deal is reportedly in the ballpark of four-years, $68 million, according to Fancred's Jon Heyman.

The seven-year veteran was an integral part of Boston's pitching staff last postseason and dominated in postseason play. Eovaldi tallied a miniscule 1.61 ERA in 22.1 playoff innings while appearing both as a starter and in relief. He joined the Red Sox in July after a trade with the Rays.

Eovaldi has played for five teams in his career. He spent two seasons with the Yankees in 2015 and 2016. He boasts a 4.16 career ERA and has struck out 640 batters in 850 innings. 2018 was his first year in the playoffs.

Boston's starting rotation looks to be set after locking-up Eovaldi long-term, but questions remain in the bullpen. Closer Craig Kimbrel is reportedly seeking a six-year contract, and it's unclear whether the Red Sox will make a significant commitment to the seven-time All-Star.