Now that the Winter Meetings are over, teams are continuing to make deals to try to improve their teams before catchers and pitchers report to spring training in about two months.

The two biggest free agents, Bryce Harper and Manny Machado, are still available and so far the biggest signing of the offseason has gone to pitcher Patrick Corbin, who signed a six-year deal worth $140 million with the Washington Nationals.

Expect a flurry of activity before the end of the year.

Here are all the latest transactions and rumors around baseball:

• The Giants are close to a deal with ambidextrous reliever Pat Venditte. He posted a 2.57 ERA in 15 appearances with the Dodgers last season. (Alex Pavlovic, NBCS)

• About a dozen teams watched shortstop Troy Tulowitzki workout in California. Tulowitzki was released by the Toronto Blue Jays last week with two years and $38 million left on his contract. (Tim Brown, Yahoo! Sports)

• Pitcher Matt Harvey has agreed to a deal with the Los Angeles Angels. The deal is for one year and $11 million, with a chance to earn another $3 million in incentives. (Mark Feinsand, MLB.com)

• New Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen said they are the "favorites in the division." (SNY.com)

• The Cubs have agreed to a deal with infielder Daniel Descalso. (Ken Rosenthal, The Athletic)

• Carlos Beltran is expected to join the Yankees as a special advisor to general manager Brian Cashman. Beltran was previously represented by Dan Lozano of MVP Sports Group, who currently represents Machado. (Mark Feisnand, MLB.com)