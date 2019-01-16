MLB Trade Rumors: Phillies Envision Signing Bryce Harper, Dallas Keuchel and Craig Kimbrel

Get the latest scoops, news and rumors as the MLB offseason heats up.

By Scooby Axson
January 16, 2019

With spring training report dates less than a month away, the two biggest free agents of the offseason are still on the market.

Manny Machado and Bryce Harper have yet to ink deals, but teams have emerged as frontrunners. For Machado, the White Sox and Phillies look to be the favorites, with Chicago reportedly offering him an eight-year contract upward of $250 million.

The White Sox have also tried luring Machado by signing players close to him. The Phillies also appear at the top of Harper's list and team officials met with the superstar over the weekend in his hometown of Las Vegas. 

Until the two stars sign deals, the Hot Stove will remain cooled.

Here are all the latest transactions and rumors around baseball:

• The Phillies says they have visions of signing Harper, Dallas Keuchel and Craig Kimbrel. (Bob Nightengale, USA Today)

• Machado was the Phillies' top choice at "one time," but it now seems like it's "even or maybe a lean toward Harper." Last week's meeting in Las Vegas between Harper and the Phillies went well. (Jon Heyman, Fancred)

• The Padres have explored three-team trade possibilities, including sending Corey Kluber to the Cincinnati Reds, although no deal is close. Ken Rosenthal, Dennis Lin, The Athletic)

• The Angels acquired pitcher John Curtiss from the Minnesota Twins in exchange for infielder Daniel Ozoria. Curtiss appeared in eight games with Minnesota in 2018. (Team announcement)

