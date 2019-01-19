The rivalry between the Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals is already heating up this year after a few comments from Kris Bryant irked Yadier Molina.

At the 34th annual Cubs Convention in Chicago on Friday, Bryant shared a story of talking with Nelly at a Florida Georgia Line concert in Las Vegas with Bryce Harper. Bryant told fans and former Cubs pitcher Ryan Dempster, who was interviewing the third baseman, that Nelly, a St. Louis native, was trying to convince Harper to sign with the Cardinals.

"[Nelly] was trying to work the magic on Bryce," Bryant said. "Who would want to play in St. Louis? It's so boring. I always get asked, 'Where do you like to play, where do you not like to play?' And St. Louis is a place I don't like to play."

Cubs fans cheered for Bryant's answer, and Dempster weighed in.

"I remember when I was getting traded," he said, "and they asked me, 'Hey, how about St. Louis?' I said, 'Zero chance, pal. No way.' I wouldn't even go there as a free agent. Not happening."

"It's rough," Bryant added.

Kris Bryant explaining how playing in St. Louis is terrible. 😂 pic.twitter.com/qYM1mZJfZZ — Cubs Live (@Cubs_Live) January 19, 2019

The exchange between Bryant and Dempster caught the attention of Molina, and the Cardinals star was not pleased with Bryant and Dempster's views of St. Louis. Molina took to Instagram to call them out for their comments.

"All stars, elite players and leaders of their teams do not speak bad about any city," Molina wrote on Instagram. "There should be respect and you should play and compete with respect...only stupid players and losers make comments like the ones made by bryant and dempster [sic]."

The Cubs and Cardinals will face off for the first time in the 2019 season on May 3 for a three-game series at Wrigley Field. Perhaps Molina and Bryant can work out their differences then.