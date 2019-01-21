The Yankees signed former White Sox pitcher Danny Farquhar to a minor league contract on Monday, according to Fancred's Jon Heyman. Farquhar last pitched in April 2018 before collapsing in Chicago's dugout and suffering a brain hemorrhage on April 20.

Wonderful story: Danny Farquhar is signing a minors deal with Yankees. Farquhar has recovered from life threatening brain hemorrhage suffered early last season while with the White Sox. Great response saved him. Now he is ready to go. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) January 21, 2019

Farquhar is a seven-year veteran. He's played for four teams, joining Chicago in 2017.

The 31-year-old right-hander sports a 3.93 career ERA in 272 1/3 career innings. Farquhar has tallied 309 strikeouts in his career.