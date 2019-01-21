Yankees Sign Danny Farquhar to Minor League Contract After Brain Hemorrhage Recovery

Farquhar suffered a brain hemorrhage and collapsed in the White Sox dugout in April 2018.

By Michael Shapiro
January 21, 2019

The Yankees signed former White Sox pitcher Danny Farquhar to a minor league contract on Monday, according to Fancred's Jon HeymanFarquhar last pitched in April 2018 before collapsing in Chicago's dugout and suffering a brain hemorrhage on April 20. 

Farquhar is a seven-year veteran. He's played for four teams, joining Chicago in 2017.

The 31-year-old right-hander sports a 3.93 career ERA in 272 1/3 career innings. Farquhar has tallied 309 strikeouts in his career.

 

      Modal message