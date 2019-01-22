Former World Series MVP pitcher Curt Schilling will not be heading to Cooperstown. Schilling was not elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame and earned just 60.9% of the vote.

He has appeared on Hall of Fame ballots since 2013 but has yet to be voted in. Schilling’s had not recieved more than 52.3% support in his first six years.

The 52-year-old Schilling is a three-time World Series winner and six-time All-Star who played for the Orioles, Astros, Red Sox, Phillies and Diamondbacks before retiring in 2009 after 20 seasons in the league.

Schilling won his first World Series with Arizona in 2001 and his other two with Boston in 2004 and 2007. He is a member of the 3,000 strikeout club with 3,116 punchouts. He has a career 216–146 record and 3.46 ERA.

On Sunday, President Donald Trump tweeted calling for Schilling's induction to the Baseball Hall of Fame, despite ballots being due Dec. 31.

Trump wrote, "Curt Schilling deserves to be in the Baseball Hall of Fame. Great record, especially when under pressure and when it mattered most. Do what everyone in Baseball knows is right!"

Schilling is an outspoken conservative and Trump supporter who joined Breitbart as a contributor in 2016. He was not invited to the Red Sox's celebration of the 2004 World Series team.

Mariano Rivera, Roy Halladay, Edgar Martinez and Mike Mussina were elected in the 2019 Hall of Fame class. Rivera received 100% of the votes for the first unanimous decision ever.

The members of the 2019 class will be inducted to the Hall of Fame on July 21 in Cooperstown, New York.