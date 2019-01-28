MLB Trade Rumors: Royals, Whit Merrifield Agree To Four-Year, $16.25 Million Extension

By Scooby Axson
January 28, 2019

With three weeks until pitchers and catchers report for spring training there are still over 100 free agents that have yet to sign deals, including two of the offseason's biggest names.

While the hot stove waits for Bryce Harper and Manny Machado to choose their teams and sign contract, the market is at a virtual standstall with teams being cautious with their payrolls.

Harper and Machado were both expected to ink monster deals and there has been no news on that front for weeks.

Perhaps the most coveted reliever out there is also unsigned — reliever Craig Kimbrel, who had 42 saves last season for the world champion Boston Red Sox.

Here are all the latest transactions and rumors around baseball:

• The Royals and All-Star second baseman Whit Merrifield agree to a four-year deal. For Merrifield, who led the AL in hits and stolen bases, the extension will be worth $16.25 million with $2 million in performance bonuses. (Jeff Passan, ESPN) (Jon Morosi, MLB Network)

• The Seattle Mariners sign pitcher Hunter Strickland to a one-year, $1.3 million deal. The deal is full of incentives for games pitched. Strickland spent the past five seasons with the San Francisco Giants. (Team announcement)

• Tigers general manager Al Avila says he expects outfielder Nicholas Castellanos to be with the team at the start of the season. even though teams have inquired about him. (Jason Beck, MLB.com)

• The Twins may be done dealing this offseason, but general manager Thad Levine says he hopes the team will be able to sign some of its in-house talent, such as Miguel Sano, Byron Buxton and Eddie Rosario. (Betsy Helfand, Pioneer Press)

• Los Angeles Dodgers president Stan Kasten rejects any notion that the team is being cheap and says the fan concerns over a skrinking payroll are are made up. (Dylan Hernandez, Los Angeles Times)

• No extension talks have been made concerning Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander and outfielder Carlos Correa. (Brian McTaggart, MLB.com)  

