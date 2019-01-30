With three weeks until pitchers and catchers report for spring training, there are still over 100 free agents that have yet to sign deals, including two of the offseason's biggest names.

While the hot stove waits for Bryce Harper and Manny Machado to choose their teams and sign contracts, the market is at a virtual standstill as teams hold back from shelling out huge dollar figures to established players.

Harper and Machado were both expected to ink monster deals, but there has been little news of substance on that front for weeks. The most coveted reliever on the free agent market—reliever Craig Kimbrel, who had 42 saves last season for the world champion Red Sox—also remains unsigned.

Here are all the latest transactions and rumors around baseball:

• The New York Yankees still have not made a formal offer to Machado or his agent, Dan Lozano. (Wallace Matthews, New York Daily News)

• The Padres, while having an eye on Machado, also are considering third baseman Mike Moustakas. (Jon Heyman, FanCred/MLB Network)

• The Reds are also showing a level of interest in catcher J.T. Realmuto, but won't overpay to get him in a trade. (C. Trent Rosecrans, The Athletic)

• The Miami Marlins signed infielder Neil Walker to a one-year contract. Walker will make $2 million. (Official)

• The Arizona Diamondbacks add two years to manager Torey Lovullo's deal with the D-backs, which will keep him with the team through the 2021 season. (Team announcement)