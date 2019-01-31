Former New York Yankees captain Derek Jeter and his wife Hannah (née Davis) welcomed their second daughter, Story Grey, The Players Tribune announced on Thursday.

Hannah Jeter is a former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover model. The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at meadowood Napa Valley Resort in St. Helena, California in 2016. The couple welcomed their first daughter named Bella Raine in August 2017, shortly after Jeter bought the Marlins.

Jeter, who played 20 years for New York and finished his career as a five-time World Series champion and 14-time All-Star. Jeter's No. 2 jersey was retired in 2017.