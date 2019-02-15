Yankees SP Luis Severino Agrees to Four-Year, $40 Million Extension

Friday's extension will cover the four years of arbitration remaining on Severino's contract. 

By Michael Shapiro
February 15, 2019

The Yankees have agreed to a four-year contract extension with starting pitcher Luis Severino on Friday, according to the New York Post's Joel Sherman. The deal is reportedly worth $40 million with a club option for a fifth season. 

Friday's deal will keep Severino in New York through his age-29 season. The deal came two days after Phillies' ace Aaron Nola signed a four-year, $45 million to stay in Philadelphia long-term. Both pitchers finished their fourth respective MLB season in 2018. Severino is a two-time All-Star. Nola reached his first All-Star Game in 2018. 

Severino finished third in the AL Cy Young voting in 2017 and ninth in 2018. He struck out 220 batters in 191 1/3 innings last year with a 3.39 ERA. Severino tallied 19 wins, third among all American League starters. 

The Yankees finished second in the AL East in 2018 at 100–62. They lost to the Red Sox in the American League Division Series.

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message