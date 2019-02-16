MLB Trade Rumors: Bryce Harper Reportedly 'In the Mood to Celebrate'

Get the latest scoops, news and rumors as teams gear up for spring training.

By Emily Caron
February 16, 2019

As teams report for spring training this week, we continue the daily watch on what's going to happen to superstars Manny Machado and Bryce Harper. The uncertainty of their future has other free agents on standby as they hope to secure deals for the 2019 season.

The San Francisco Giants has shown in interest in Harper, while Machado has been on the radar of Chicago White Sox, who reportedly offered the All-Star a deal worth nearly $250 million and the San Diego Padres, who held a second meeting with him.

Here are all the latest rumors and news around baseball:

• Free-agent outfielder Bryce Harper was reportedly "in the mood to celebrate" this week, meaning a deal may be done for the superstar. (Chris Russell, 106.7 The Fan)

• The Marlins have signed veteran reliever Sergio Romo to a one-year deal. (Miami Marlins)

• The Angels have agreed to a minor league deal with reliever Dan Jennings. (Maria Torres, Los Angeles Times)

• The Royals have signed veteran RHP Drew Storen to a minor-league contact. (Ken Rosenthal, The Athletic)

• The Brewers have signed RHP Jay Jackson to a minors deal. (Jon Heyman, Fancred)

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message