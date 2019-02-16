As teams report for spring training this week, we continue the daily watch on what's going to happen to superstars Manny Machado and Bryce Harper. The uncertainty of their future has other free agents on standby as they hope to secure deals for the 2019 season.

The San Francisco Giants has shown in interest in Harper, while Machado has been on the radar of Chicago White Sox, who reportedly offered the All-Star a deal worth nearly $250 million and the San Diego Padres, who held a second meeting with him.

Here are all the latest rumors and news around baseball:

• Free-agent outfielder Bryce Harper was reportedly "in the mood to celebrate" this week, meaning a deal may be done for the superstar. (Chris Russell, 106.7 The Fan)

• The Marlins have signed veteran reliever Sergio Romo to a one-year deal. (Miami Marlins)

• The Angels have agreed to a minor league deal with reliever Dan Jennings. (Maria Torres, Los Angeles Times)

• The Royals have signed veteran RHP Drew Storen to a minor-league contact. (Ken Rosenthal, The Athletic)

• The Brewers have signed RHP Jay Jackson to a minors deal. (Jon Heyman, Fancred)