Yankees' Aaron Judge Healthy Going Into Spring Training

Rob Tringali/Getty Images

Yankees slugger Aaron Judge is fully healthy entering spring training. 

By Charlotte Carroll
February 17, 2019

Yankees slugger Aaron Judge is fully healthy entering spring training, according to manager Aaron Boone.

"He's as healthy as he's been probably since he's been in the big leagues," Boone said, according to ESPN.

Position players report to Yankees spring training Tuesday.

Judge was recovering from offseason shoulder surgery heading into spring training last season.

"He's so much further ahead of the game from where he was last year," Boone said. "A lot of his winter [last year] was poured into the rehab of the shoulder."

The 26-year-old Judge was sidelined for almost two months last season with a wrist injury when a pitch hit him in July. Last season, Judge batted .278 with 27 home runs and 67 RBIs. In five postseason games, Judge batted .421 with three home runs and four RBIs.

The Yankees lost last season's American League Division Series to the eventual World Series champion Red Sox.

 

 

