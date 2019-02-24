MLB Rumors: Bryce Harper, Phillies Nearing End of Contract Talks

With Manny Machado officially off the market, the hot stove is solely focused on top free agent Bryce Harper's landing spot.

Many other free agents, such as star pitchers Craig Kimbrel and Dallas Keuchel, are also waiting for deals. Spring training might be in full swing but there's still plenty of moves to be made on the market.

Here's the latest news and rumors around baseball:

• The Phillies remain one of the top contenders for the outfielder and will play their first spring training game on Friday against the Rays in Port Charlotte, Fla. Negotiations between the Phillies and Harper could be resolved by Tuesday. Phillies owner John Middleton was in Las Vegas on Saturday for a "meet-and-greet" with Harper in his hometown on Saturday.

• The White Sox remain in touch with Harper but see his asking price to be beyond their "comfort level." (Jon Heyman, Fancred)

• The Padres' talks with agent Scott Boras on his pitcher Dallas Keuchel and Harper are more focused on Keuchel. Landing Keuchel is a "longshot" for San Diego, which is considering other starters as well. (Ken Rosenthal, The Athletic)

• The Reds signed shortstop Jose Iglesias to a minor league deal with an invitation to big league camp. (Mark Sheldon, MLB.com)

• Free agent Craig Kimbrel's agent, David Meter, said the rumor that the pitcher might sit out the 2019 season is "wholly inaccurate." (Ken Rosenthal, The Athletic)

• The Twins and Marwin Gonzalez agreed to a two-year, $21 million deal. (Jon Heyman, Fancred)