Baseball season is just around the corner and fantasy draft prep is in full swing. You can find position primers, player profiles and debates to help you get ready for your drafts all over the SI.com fantasy sports homepage, but every fantasy season begins with rankings.

Mookie Betts may have won the AL MVP last year, but there was no question about who would be at the top of our rankings. Mike Trout remains the best player on the planet, and we're certainly not going to hold the fact that he had worse teammates than Betts did last year against him. The reigning AL MVP is a worthy challenger, but Trout is our No. 1 player for 2019.

Deciding on our top pitcher was a bit more challenging, with Max Scherzer, Chris Sale and Jacob deGrom all in the mix. Here's what ultimately swung our decision. Over the last three years, Scherzer has led the majors in strikeouts twice, and the NL three times. He's led the majors in WHIP once and the NL all three years. Scherzer has done this while amassing a 2.67 ERA, winning 54 games, and throwing at least 200 innings every season. Scherzer is our No. 1 overall pitcher, followed closely by Sale and deGrom.

As you go down the rankings, you'll come across harder decisions that he we had to make. Is Trevor Story a better shortstop than Trea Turner? Is Tommy Pham a superior outfielder to George Springer? Should Walker Buehler go ahead of Noah Syndergaard, or vice versa? You can find some of those explained in greater detail in our debate series, but know that all were made with the greatest of care.

Below, we present to you our fantasy baseball Top 300 for the 2019 season.