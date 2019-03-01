Phillies Sold 100,000 Tickets After Signing Bryce Harper

Bryce Harper agreed to terms on a 13-year, $330 million deal with the Phillies on Thursday.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
March 01, 2019

The Philadelphia Phillies have sold 100,000 tickets in less than 24 hours since Bryce Harper agreed to a 13-year, $330 million contract with the team, senior vice president of ticket operations John Weber told the 94WIP Morning Show on Friday.

According to Weber, ticket sales in the right field area were especially high in anticipation of Harper's debut with the team.

"I'm happy, I'm very, very happy," Weber said. "All the credit in the world goes to our baseball operation people to put us in this position and it's really exciting."

Ticker prices before Harper's signing were selling for about $80. After the news broke, the cheapest tickets were $99 in the upper deck and $116 in the right field.

Weber said the Harper signing was something his crew was prepared for.

"We have our 17, our 14 game plans," Webster said. "We sold quite a bit of those. We sold some full seasons, they'll take a little bit more time obviously from a budgeting stand point. To me, it was almost like a volcano​. We've talked about this forever."

The Phillies host the Atlanta Braves on Opening Day on March 28th to kick off the 2019 season.

