Bryce Harper is already working to recruit Angels outfielder Mike Trout to join the Phillies when he hits the free-agency market after the 2020 season.

When asked about how his record-setting 13-year, $330 million contract might impact the future of the franchise, Harper said his deal still allows the Phillies financial flexibility to bring in other players–and hinted at a guy who comes off the books "in about two year."

Cough, cough: Trout.

"I think baseball's worth about 11-and-a-half billion dollars. I think some of it should go back to the players, as well," Harper said. "I'm making like $26 [million] a year or something like that, so I think that's going to be able to bring some other guys in as well to be able to help this organization win. I know there's another guy in about two years that comes up off the books, so we'll see what happens with him."

Trout can become a free agent after the 2020 season when he finishes out the last year on his current $144.5 million, six-year contract with Los Angeles. He is owed $33.25 million in each of the next two seasons.

The seven-time All-Star outfielder told reporters Saturday morning that he was happy to hear about Harper’s historic contract with the Phillies but declined to comment about his own potential impending free agency.

Trout finished the 2018 season with a .312 batting average to go along with 39 home runs and 79 RBIs.