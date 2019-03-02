'The Sandlot' Returning as a TV Series With Original Cast Members

The movie's director, David Mickey Evans, said the series has been picked up by a streaming service.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
March 02, 2019

The original "Sandlot" boys are gearing up to play some more ball, according to the writer-director of the first two movies.

According to David Mickey Evans, the film's original cast will return for a TV series that will serve as a sequel to the movie. Evans told Cooperstown Kurt on "The Rain Delay" that the show will be set in 1984, 22 years after the film's 1962 setting.

Evans added that the show will be on a streaming service, though he did not reveal which one.

Returning cast members include Tom Guiry (Scotty Smalls), Mike Vitar (Benny “The Jet” Rodriguez), Patrick Renna (Hamilton “Ham” Porter), Chauncey Leopardi (“Squints”) and Marty York (“Yeah-Yeah”), according to Evans.

The original 1993 movie focused on a boy moving into a new neighborhood and becoming friends with a group of kids who play baseball. The group goes on a series of adventures after the boy, Scottie Smalls, borrows a baseball from his stepfather that gets hit over a fence.

Evans did not say when the series would debut.

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message