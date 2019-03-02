The original "Sandlot" boys are gearing up to play some more ball, according to the writer-director of the first two movies.

According to David Mickey Evans, the film's original cast will return for a TV series that will serve as a sequel to the movie. Evans told Cooperstown Kurt on "The Rain Delay" that the show will be set in 1984, 22 years after the film's 1962 setting.

Evans added that the show will be on a streaming service, though he did not reveal which one.

Returning cast members include Tom Guiry (Scotty Smalls), Mike Vitar (Benny “The Jet” Rodriguez), Patrick Renna (Hamilton “Ham” Porter), Chauncey Leopardi (“Squints”) and Marty York (“Yeah-Yeah”), according to Evans.

The original 1993 movie focused on a boy moving into a new neighborhood and becoming friends with a group of kids who play baseball. The group goes on a series of adventures after the boy, Scottie Smalls, borrows a baseball from his stepfather that gets hit over a fence.

Evans did not say when the series would debut.