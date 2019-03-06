The biggest fireworks of the MLB offseason are over with Bryce Harper and Manny Machado signing with new teams, but the baseball world is still awaiting where star closer Craig Kimbrel will land ahead of the new season.

With spring training in full swing, it shouldn't be much longer before the trusty reliever signs with a new squad. Dallas Keuchel is the best starter remaining on the market, though teams have showed limited interest in the former Cy Young winner.

Here's the latest news and rumors around baseball:

• The Phillies are not interested in signing Dallas Keuchel to a long-term contract. (Buster Olney, ESPN)

• The Rangers agreed to a long-term deal with closer Jose Leclerc. (Evan Grant, Dallas Morning News)

• The Twins are unlikely to sign Craig Kimbrel or Dallas Keuchel unless they are willing to sign a one-year contract. (La Velle E. Neal III, Minnesota Star Tribune)

• Braves SP Mike Foltynewicz is unsure if he'll be ready to take the mound on opening day. (Mark Bowman, MLB.com)

• Free-agent closer Craig Kimbrel was spotted near the Braves spring training facility on Tuesday evening. (David O'Brien, The Athletic)

• Dodgers SP Clayton Kershaw may miss his first start of the season due to shoulder inflammation. (Mike Digiovanna, Los Angeles Times)

• Clayton Buchholz will join the Blue Jays on an MLB contract. (Ben Nicholson-Smith, SportsNet)

• Twins 3B Miguel Sano is likely out until May. (Phil Miller, Minnesota Star Tribune)