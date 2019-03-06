MLB Rumors: Free-Agent Market Cold on Dallas Keuchel, Phillies Interested Only in Short-Term Deal

Keep up with the latest news and rumors around baseball.

By Michael Shapiro
March 06, 2019

The biggest fireworks of the MLB offseason are over with Bryce Harper and Manny Machado signing with new teams, but the baseball world is still awaiting where star closer Craig Kimbrel will land ahead of the new season.

With spring training in full swing, it shouldn't be much longer before the trusty reliever signs with a new squad. Dallas Keuchel is the best starter remaining on the market, though teams have showed limited interest in the former Cy Young winner. 

Here's the latest news and rumors around baseball:

• The Phillies are not interested in signing Dallas Keuchel to a long-term contract. (Buster Olney, ESPN)

• The Rangers agreed to a long-term deal with closer Jose Leclerc. (Evan Grant, Dallas Morning News)

• The Twins are unlikely to sign Craig Kimbrel or Dallas Keuchel unless they are willing to sign a one-year contract. (La Velle E. Neal III, Minnesota Star Tribune)

• Braves SP Mike Foltynewicz is unsure if he'll be ready to take the mound on opening day. (Mark Bowman, MLB.com)

• Free-agent closer Craig Kimbrel was spotted near the Braves spring training facility on Tuesday evening. (David O'Brien, The Athletic)

• Dodgers SP Clayton Kershaw may miss his first start of the season due to shoulder inflammation. (Mike Digiovanna, Los Angeles Times)

• Clayton Buchholz will join the Blue Jays on an MLB contract. (Ben Nicholson-Smith, SportsNet)

• Twins 3B Miguel Sano is likely out until May. (Phil Miller, Minnesota Star Tribune)

 

 

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message