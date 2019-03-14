MLB Rumors: Mets SP Jacob deGrom 'Optimistic' Contract Extension Will Be Reached by Opening Day

By Michael Shapiro
March 14, 2019

Opening Day is only 14 days away, but the landing spots of top free agent pitchers Craig Kimbrel and Dallas Keuchel continue to be a major topic around the Hot Stove.

Teams are looking to solidify their rosters ahead of the regular season's start, and so me have started re-assigning minor league players from camp. With several moves left to be made, where will free agents and major league hopefuls end up by March 28?

Here's the latest news and rumors around baseball:

• Mets SP Jacob deGrom is "optimistic" he can reach an extension with New York before opening day. (Anthony DiComo, MLB.com)

• The Marlins pursued OF Adam Jones before he signed with the Diamondbacks (Bob Nightengale, USA Today)

• The Rays have "maintained regular contact" with closer Craig Kimbrel. (Marc Topkin, Tampa Bay Times)

• The Nationals agreed to a one-year deal with reliever Tony Sipp. (Jon Heyman, MLB Network)

• Angels SP Andrew Heaney has been "shut down" due to elbow inflammation. (Jeff Fletcher, Orange County Register)

• The White Sox sent No. 1 prospect Eloy Jimenez to Triple-A Charlotte. Jimenez will begin the season in the minor leagues. (Scott Merkin, MLB.com)

