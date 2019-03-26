The Chicago Cubs have signed pitcher Kyle Hendricks to a four-year extension through the 2023 season with a club option for 2024, team president Theo Epstein told reporters Tuesday at a spring training press conference in Mesa, Ariz.

Hendricks' extension is worth a reported $55.595 million, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

The deal also reportedly includes $3 million per year in a Cy Young voting bonus and could max out at just under $80 million total, per Jon Heyman of the MLB Network.

Breakdown of the Kyle Hendricks contract, according to a source familiar with the deal:



2019: $7.405 million

2020: $12 million

2021: $14 million

2022: $14 million

2023: $14 million

2024: $16 million vesting option or $1.5 million buyout. — Patrick Mooney (@PJ_Mooney) March 26, 2019

The 29-year-old ace finished the 2018 season with a 14–11 record and a 3.44 ERA with 161 strikeouts through 199 innings pitched.

Hendricks made his major league debut with the Cubs in 2014 and led the league in ERA during the 2016 season when he posted a 2.13 mark. He finished third in the National League Cy Young voting following the 2016 season.

The Rangers took Hendricks in the eighth round of the 2011 MLB draft out of Dartmouth.