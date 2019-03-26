Report: Mets, Jacob deGrom Reach Agreement On 5-Year, $137.5 Million Deal

New York Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom reportedly agrees to a five-year, $137.5 million deal.

By Scooby Axson
March 26, 2019

The New York Mets and pitcher Jacob deGrom have reached agreement on a five-year contract extension, reports SNY.

According to the report, the deal is dependent on deGrom passing a physical.

The deal is worth $137.5 million and includes a club option for the 2024 season. deGrom can opt out of the deal after the 2022 season, according to the Athletic.

deGrom has said that he wanted a long-term deal, and was set to make $17 million for the 2019 season. He had reportedly informed the Mets that he would not negotiate a new deal during the season and was looking to buy out his remaining arbitration year.

He will now make $7 million this season, $23 million in 2020 and $33.5 million in 2021 and 2022. If he returns for the 2023 season, deGrom will earn $30.5 million.

The 30-year-old deGrom is the reigining National League Cy Young Award winner after going 10-9 with a 1.70 ERA and 269 strikeouts in 2018 for New York, who have missed the postseason in each of the past two seasons.

