The New York Yankees haven't won a World Series since 2009, but that hasn't stopped oddsmakers from putting the Bronx Bombers at the top of the gambling tally.

According to Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook, the Yankees are the World Series favorites this season, coming in at five to one odds.

They are followed by two American League contenders, the Houston Astros (6–1) and World Series champion Boston Red Sox (7-1).

The Los Angeles Dodgers, who lost to the Red Sox in the World Series in five games, are also 7–1 favorites. The Cleveland Indians (10-1), Chicago Cubs, St. Louis Cardinals, Washington Nationals and Philadelphia Phillies all come in at 12-1.

The Baltimore Orioles, who lost 115 games and finished 61 games out of first place in 2018, are actually taking bets to win the World Series.

Whoever decides to take that chance could score big if Baltimore, who is expected to again finish near the cellar of the Major League standings, takes home the championship.

The Orioles odds of winning a title currently sit at 2,000 to 1.