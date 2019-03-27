Yankees Are Betting Favorites To Win World Series

The Yankees are betting favorites to win the World Series; The Orioles have 2,000 to 1 odds.

By Scooby Axson
March 27, 2019

The New York Yankees haven't won a World Series since 2009, but that hasn't stopped oddsmakers from putting the Bronx Bombers at the top of the gambling tally.

According to Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook, the Yankees are the World Series favorites this season, coming in at five to one odds.

They are followed by two American League contenders, the Houston Astros (6–1) and World Series champion Boston Red Sox (7-1).

The Los Angeles Dodgers, who lost to the Red Sox in the World Series in five games, are also 7–1 favorites. The Cleveland Indians (10-1), Chicago Cubs, St. Louis Cardinals, Washington Nationals and Philadelphia Phillies all come in at 12-1.

The Baltimore Orioles, who lost 115 games and finished 61 games out of first place in 2018, are actually taking bets to win the World Series.

Whoever decides to take that chance could score big if Baltimore, who is expected to again finish near the cellar of the Major League standings, takes home the championship.

The Orioles odds of winning a title currently sit at 2,000 to 1.

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message