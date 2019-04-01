Righthanded pitcher David Hess was pulled in the seventh inning of the Orioles' game against the Blue Jays on Monday depsite having a no-hitter intact and having thrown only 82 pitches.

Hess was removed with one out in the inning with Baltimore ahead 6–0. According to reporters, the 25-year-old looked as if he tried talking manager Brandon Hyde out of the decision, but he was still pulled in his first start of the 2019 season. Pedro Araujo replaced Hess and gave up a two-run home run to Randal Grichuk for Toronto's first hit of the night.

According to the Baltimore Sun's Jon Meoli, there was a day in spring training when Hyde was asked if he cared if pitchers got a complete and Hyde said no. It was the first time an Orioles pitcher took a no-hitter into the seventh since Freddy Garcia in 2013, according to ESPN's David Schoenfield

Last season, Hess went 3–10 with a 4.88 ERA and 22 home runs in 103 1/3 innings.