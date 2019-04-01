Orioles Pull David Hess Despite No-Hitter, Only 82 Pitches

David Hess was pulled in the seventh inning depsite having a no-hitter intact and having thrown only 82 pitches.

By Charlotte Carroll
April 01, 2019

Righthanded pitcher David Hess was pulled in the seventh inning of the Orioles' game against the Blue Jays on Monday depsite having a no-hitter intact and having thrown only 82 pitches. 

Hess was removed with one out in the inning with Baltimore ahead 6–0. According to reporters, the 25-year-old looked as if he tried talking manager Brandon Hyde out of the decision, but he was still pulled in his first start of the 2019 season. Pedro Araujo replaced Hess and gave up a two-run home run to Randal Grichuk for Toronto's first hit of the night. 

According to the Baltimore Sun's Jon Meoli, there was a day in spring training when Hyde was asked if he cared if pitchers got a complete and Hyde said no. It was the first time an Orioles pitcher took a no-hitter into the seventh since Freddy Garcia in 2013, according to ESPN's David Schoenfield

Last season, Hess went 3–10 with a 4.88 ERA and 22 home runs in 103 1/3 innings.

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message