Third baseman David Bote agreed to a five-year contract extension with the Chicago Cubs. The deal runs through 2024 with two club options at the end of the contract, team president Theo Epstein said.

ESPN's Jesse Rogers reports the extension is for $15 million over next five years beginning in 2020. According to Epstein, Bote initiated the talks. The 25-year-old Bote wouldn't be eligible for free agency until after the 2024 season.

Bote said it "means a lot and shows the faith they have in me."

Last season, Bote hit .239 with six home runs and 33 RBIs in 74 games after making his major league debut in April 2018. This year, in four games and 11 at-bats, Bote is hitting .364.