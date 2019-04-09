Lenny Dykstra Sues Former Mets Teammate Ron Darling for Libel, Defamation

In his new book, Ron Darling claimed former Mets teammate Lenny Dykstra shouted racial slurs at Red Sox pitcher Dennis "Oil Can" Boyd during the 1986 World Series.

By Jenna West
April 09, 2019

Lenny Dykstra sued his former Mets teammate Ron Darling on Tuesday for libel and defamation over claims made in the retired pitcher's new book.

The lawsuit was filed in the New York Supreme Court and names Darling, Martin's Press LLC and Macmillan Publishing Group LLC as defendants. Dykstra is seeking monetary damages, punitive damages, attorneys fees and compensatory damages–including emotional distress damages for loss of opportunities, for the severe mental anguish, loss of reputation and humiliation, caused by Defendants' unlawful and malicious conduct.

In Darling's new book, 108 Stitches: Loose Threads, Ripping Yarns, and the Darnest Characters from My Time in the Game, he claimed Dykstra shouted racial slurs at Red Sox pitcher Dennis "Oil Can" Boyd during the 1986 World Series.

Darling wrote that Dykstra "[was] shouting every imaginable and unimaginable insult and expletive in his [Boyd's] direction – foul, racist, hateful, hurtful stuff," while standing on the on-deck circle at Fenway Park in Boston.

In a recent interview on ESPN's Golic and Wingo, Darling said there is "no chance that I misremembered" the alleged incident, adding that his former Mets teammates "have my back." He released a statement last week saying, "I stand by all recollections that were written."

Dykstra denied the allegations on The Howard Stern Show last week and also said he was planning to sue Darling and the book's publisher in an interview with The Michael Kay Show

Mets legend Daryl Strawberry defended Dykstra on The Michael Kay Show last week and said that he "never heard Lenny say anything racist."

You May Like

More MLB

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message