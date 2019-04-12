Police, FAA Investigating Unidentified Drone Spotted Illegally Flying Over Fenway Park

An unauthorized drone was spotted flying over a Red Sox game Thursday night.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
April 12, 2019

Boston police and the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating an unauthorized drone that reportedly flew over Fenway Park during a Red Sox game on Thursday, the Boston Herald reported on Friday.

According to Boston.com, the drone hung above third base at Fenway Park during the late innings of the Red Sox's game against the Blue Jays. A Red Sox spokesperson told the outlet that the drone “was flown above the ballpark by an unidentified individual,” adding that the club has reported the incident to the Boston Police Department for investigation.

The FAA said on Friday that flying drones in and around stadiums is prohibited one hour before and after a scheduled game. Drones are also prohibited within a radius of three nanometers of the stadium.

In a statement to the Herald, DJI Phantom, the drone's manufacturer, said the company was also on the case.

"DJI is aware that an apparent DJI Phantom drone was spotted over Fenway Park during (the) Red Sox game," Adam Lisberg from DJI Technology Inc. said. "We are trying to learn more about what happened, and stand ready to work with Boston Police and other security agencies to investigate what happened."

According to the FAA, civil penalties for the violation could cost up to $32,666. Criminal fines could total $250,000 with possible jail time up to three years.

