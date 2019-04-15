Watch: Family Names Dog 'Yeli' After Christian Yelich Home Run

Christian Yelich surprised two young sisters with a puppy Monday.

By Charlotte Carroll
April 15, 2019

Brewers star Christian Yelich surprised two young sisters with a puppy Monday after the family brought a sign to the ballpark on March 30 that read, "Yelich, hit a homerun and my dad buys me a puppy!"

Michael and Jessica Labodda followed through on the promise of getting a mini doodle puppy, and the Brewers contacted the parents wanting to put the surprise together, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Yelich then surprised 6-year-old Lola and 4-year-old Libby as the family watched batting practice Monday.

The dog's name is Yeli in fitting tribute.

That was Yelich's third home run in just as many games. He's now hit five home runs and is batting .328 with 15 RBIs this season.

