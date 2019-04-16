Watch: Astros' Pitcher Collin McHugh Dodges Line Drive With Move From 'The Matrix'

Screenshot/Twitter

Astros pitcher Collin McHugh just dodged a line drive with this incredible move.

By Jenna West
April 16, 2019

Astros pitcher Collin McHugh just blew everyone's minds with one move to avoid getting hit by a line drive.

During the second inning of Tuesday night's game in Oakland, McHugh delivered a four-seam fastball to Athletics first baseman Kendrys Morales. As the ball went sailing straight up the center of the diamond, McHugh had to lean back to dodge the ball before it bounced to second base. Morales grounded out into a double play and the inning continued like nothing happened.

But wait, did you catch McHugh's slick ability to lean back at just the right moment and avoid getting drilled by the ball? Watch it in slow motion to take in this crazy moment.

McHugh pulled off a seemingly impossible physical feat and quickly drew plenty of comparisons to the 1999 flick The Matrix on social media.

Just when you think you've seen it all in baseball, McHugh defies time and space to deliver something truly incredible.

