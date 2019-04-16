Steven Matz's night could not have gone worse than it did against the Phillies on Tuesday.

After entering the Mets' game against Philadelphia with a 1.65 ERA, Matz allowed eight runs—six of them earned—without recording a single out at the bottom of the first inning.

J.T. Realmuto first doubled on a fly ball to center field, allowing Andrew McCutchen and Jean Segura to score and advancing Bryce Harper to third base. Scott Kingery homered shortly afterward to give the Phillies a 5–0 lead.

Maikel Franco then ripped a three-run homer to center before the Mets relieved Matz with Drew Gagnon

The line, compounded by a pair of errors from Amed Rosario, shot up Matz’s ERA from 1.65 to 4.96.

Matz became the first starting pitcher in the live-ball era to face at least eight Phillies hitters and get none of them out, according to The Athletic's Jayson Stark. Matz also became just the ninth pitcher since 1908 not to record an out and allow at least eight runs.

The Mets ended the inning down 10–0 with four total errors, a feat they last accomplished on Apr. 27, 2012 against the Rockies.