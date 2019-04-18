Designated hitter Khris Davis has agreed to a two-year contract extension with the Oakland Athletics, the team announced on Thursday.

According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, Davis's deal is worth $33.5 million and will take him through the 2021 season. Davis would have been eligible for free agency following the 2019 season.

"Oakland has been a special place for me since I arrived," Davis in a statement. "I love playing here in front of our fans, and my teammates make this feel like a family. I never hid the fact that I wanted to stay in Oakland because that is how I feel and I'm glad that I can continue to call the city of Oakland my baseball home. This team has a bright future, and I'm thrilled to be a part of it."

Davis, 31, was traded by the Brewers to the Athletics in 2016. Since then, he has posted a .247 batting average in three straight seasons and averaged 44 homers per year in each of his full three seasons.

Davis currently has a .260/.305/.662 slash line and has scored ten home runs this season.