Mets Ace Jacob deGrom Returns to New York for MRI on Elbow

DeGrom was dealing with elbow discomfort after playing catch on Friday.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
April 19, 2019

New York Mets right-hand pitcher Jacob deGrom is returning to New York to undergo an MRI on his elbow, manager Mickey Callaway said on Friday, according to Newsday's Tim Healey.

DeGrom, who was scheduled to start against the Cardinals on Saturday, started experiencing elbow discomfort while playing catch on Friday. 

DeGrom has not looked like himself in his last two starts, allowing five home runs across both outings. The Minnesota Twins hit three home runs off him while putting up six runs in four innings, while the Atlanta Braves put up three runs in five innings with two home runs of their own. He lost both games and his ERA has rocketed to 3.68.

The reigning National League Cy Young Award winner gave up 10 homers last season.

DeGrom and the Mets reached an agreement on a new five-year, $137.5 million contract before the season's start. The deal runs through 2023, with an opt-out after 2022 and a team option for the 2024 season.

