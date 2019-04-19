White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson is expected to be suspended for his role in an altercation between Chicago and the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday, Stadium reported on Friday. Anderson is suspended for one game for the language used during the benches clearing, ESPN's Jeff Passan reported.

BREAKING: #WhiteSox SS Tim Anderson will be suspended by MLB for his role in Wednesday's altercation against the #Royals, sources tell Stadium. pic.twitter.com/mCteZ59Nu9 — Stadium (@Stadium) April 19, 2019

Anderson celebrated a home run in the fourth inning against the Kansas City with a bat flip, which drew the ire of the opposing Royals. In his next at-bat, Anderson was hit by Royals pitcher Brad Keller, which led to a heated exchange between White Sox manager Rick Renteria and Royals manager Ned Yost.

The benches cleared, and Anderson and Keller were both ejected from the game.

Keller has also been suspended for five games.

Benches clear in Royals-White Sox after Brad Keller hits Tim Anderson in the 6th inning. pic.twitter.com/u9IhZ56AvP — MLB (@MLB) April 17, 2019

Anderson has a batting average of .422 with four home runs and 12 RBIs on the season.