Report: White Sox SS Tim Anderson Suspended for Actions, Language in Altercation vs. Royals

Anderson flung his bat toward his own dugout before running the bases after scoring a home run against the Royals.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
April 19, 2019

White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson is expected to be suspended for his role in an altercation between Chicago and the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday, Stadium reported on Friday. Anderson is suspended for one game for the language used during the benches clearing, ESPN's Jeff Passan reported. 

Anderson celebrated a home run in the fourth inning against the Kansas City with a bat flip, which drew the ire of the opposing Royals. In his next at-bat, Anderson was hit by Royals pitcher Brad Keller, which led to a heated exchange between White Sox manager Rick Renteria and Royals manager Ned Yost. 

The benches cleared, and Anderson and Keller were both ejected from the game.

Keller has also been suspended for five games.

Anderson has a batting average of .422 with four home runs and 12 RBIs on the season.

 

