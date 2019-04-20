Watch: Blue Jays' Freddy Galvis Makes Unbelievable Barehanded Catch

Screenshot/Twitter

Blue Jays shortstop Freddy Galvis doesn't need his glove.

By Jenna West
April 20, 2019

Blue Jays shortstop Freddy Galvis might have just made the play of the year.

In the bottom of the eighth inning, Athletics catcher Josh Phegley popped out to shallow left field and Galvis got a running start towards the outfield. While looking over his shoulder, Galvis made a stunning barehanded catch to end the inning. He immediately held the ball up and waved his hand in the air to celebrate the grab, eliciting loud cheers from the crowd in Oakland.

The Blue Jays went on to beat the A's 10–1 on Saturday evening. Brandon Drury, Rowdy Tellez and Justin Smoak hit home runs in Toronto's victory.

