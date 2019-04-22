Watch: Bryce Harper Ejected From Dugout in Phillies vs. Mets

Al Bello/Getty Images

Bryce Harper was ejected from Monday night's contest against the Mets in New York. 

By Charlotte Carroll
April 22, 2019

Phillies' rightfielder Bryce Harper was ejected from the dugout in Monday night's game and went absolutely nuts.

In the top of the fourth with the Phillies trailing the Mets 2–1, Harper was called out on strikes for the first out of the inning. He was upset with the second strike called in his at-bat, and after umpire Mark Carslon called a high strike on Cesar Hernández, Harper yelled at Carlson from the dugout and was ejected. 

Phillies manager Gabe Kapler then stormed out of the dugout to talk with Carlson. Harper then ran out to Carlson before Kapler pushed him away from the umpire.

Kapler was not ejected. 

MLB.com's Todd Zolecki reported that Harper is believed to be first Phillies player ejected from a game since Justin DeFratus on June 16, 2015.

Harper's ejection also snapped his on-base streak: He had reached base in every game to start the season.

The entire video of Harper's ejection can be found here.

You May Like

More MLB

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message