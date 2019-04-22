Phillies' rightfielder Bryce Harper was ejected from the dugout in Monday night's game and went absolutely nuts.

In the top of the fourth with the Phillies trailing the Mets 2–1, Harper was called out on strikes for the first out of the inning. He was upset with the second strike called in his at-bat, and after umpire Mark Carslon called a high strike on Cesar Hernández, Harper yelled at Carlson from the dugout and was ejected.

Phillies manager Gabe Kapler then stormed out of the dugout to talk with Carlson. Harper then ran out to Carlson before Kapler pushed him away from the umpire.

Bryce just got ejected from the dugout and he was HEATED 😳



(via @SNYtv)

These were the at-bats that annoyed the Phillies.

Kapler was not ejected.

MLB.com's Todd Zolecki reported that Harper is believed to be first Phillies player ejected from a game since Justin DeFratus on June 16, 2015.

Harper's ejection also snapped his on-base streak: He had reached base in every game to start the season.

The entire video of Harper's ejection can be found here.