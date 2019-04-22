Red Sox righthander Nathan Eovaldi will undergo surgery Tuesday to remove two "loose bodies" in his elbow, reports The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal.

Eovaldi was placed on the injured list on Saturday, retroactive to Thursday.

The 29-year-old Eovaldi has had two Tommy John operations, once as a junior in high school in 2007 and again in 2016 with the Yankees. Last season, he underwent a similar procedure to the one he will have Tuesday, missing two months with the Rays.

Eovaldi was traded from Tampa Bay to Boston on July 25 and helped pitch the Red Sox to a World Series championship. He posted a 1.61 ERA in 22 1/3 innings in the 2018 postseason, working both as a starter and out of the bullpen. His most impressive postseason performance ironically was his one loss. In Game 3, Eovaldi pitched the final six innings before the Dodgers' Max Muncy led off the 18th with a walk-off home run. The righthander's relief outing allowed the Red Sox to rest the remaining pitchers in their bullpen, so they were available to pitch as Boston won Games 4 and 5 to take the series, four games to one.

The Red Sox signed Eovaldi to a four-year, $68 million deal in December following the team's postseason run.

Eovaldi is 0-0 with a 6.00 ERA in four starts. In his last start, he allowed one unearned run and three hits over six innings against the Yankees. Boston recalled left-hander Bobby Poyner from Triple-A Pawtucket to take Eovaldi’s place on the roster.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.