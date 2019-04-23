Watch: This Young White Sox Fan Refusing to Take a Foul Ball Will Make You Laugh Until You Cry

Screenshot/Twitter

This kid wanting nothing to do with this foul ball when an Orioles fan offered it to him.

By Jenna West
April 23, 2019

One of the most exciting things a baseball fan can experience at the ballpark is getting a foul ball–unless it comes from a fan of the oppposing team.

During the fourth inning of the Orioles-White Sox matchup on Tuesday night at Camden Yards, Baltimore's third base coach Jose David Flores threw a foul ball into the stands. An Orioles fan stood up at his seat and made the grab with an impressive one-handed catch. He quickly turned around and realized a young White Sox fan behind him was also running to catch the ball. The Orioles fan offered it to the young boy, who quickly threw his hands up and backed away from the ball like it was infected with the plague. (Let's be honest, there are few things more torturous than rooting for the 2019 Orioles...)

The White Sox fan continued to serve up some serious sass and walked away. But not all hope was lost. The Orioles fan made a valiant effort to finally talk the kid into caving and taking the ball. He celebrated like any kid would by going up a few rows and sitting alone with his new prize. Watch the funny interaction below.

The Orioles beat the White Sox 9–1 thanks to four home runs from Renato Nunez, Chris Davis, Dwight Smith Jr. and Joey Rickard.

