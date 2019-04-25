Cubs Closer Pedro Strop Notches Save vs. Dodgers After Car Was Stolen

Strop was dealing with the incident until th fourth inning of Wednesday night's game.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
April 25, 2019

Pedro Strop had more than usual on his mind during the Chicago Cubs' 7–6 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday.

According to ESPN's Jesse Rogers, Strop arrived late to the game after his car was stolen earlier in the day. Strop said he was dealing with the incident during the game when he told police he had to go.

"I was still giving them my information in the fourth inning, and I told them, 'I have to go. I might have to pitch,'" Strop said.

Strop came on in the ninth inning and struck out Kiké Hernandez before inducing a double play from Justin Turner to earn his third save of the season. The scoreless inning improved Strop’s ERA to 3.52

Strop said he was told that his stolen car was involved in a police chase Wednesday but that he no further details.

"It was a crazy day," Strop said. "I'm still dealing with it."

