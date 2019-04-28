Padres Rookie Shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. Leaves Game With Injury

An awkward-looking split is to blame for Tatis Jr.'s injury.

By Associated Press
April 28, 2019

WASHINGTON — San Diego rookie shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. left Sunday’s game against the Washington Nationals after he did an awkward-looking split while trying to stretch for a throw at second base.

Tatis was unable to keep his foot on the bag on the play. He moved around gingerly while umpires reviewed the play and could not continue.

The 20-year-old entered the year as one of the top prospects in baseball. Tatis is hitting .300 with six homers and 13 RBIs for the Padres. The son of former major leaguer Fernando Tatis had a career-high three hits Sunday.

