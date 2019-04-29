2018 No. 1 Pick Casey Mize Throws No-Hitter For Tigers Double-A Affiliate

Mize made his first Double-A start on Monday after shining at Single-A Lakeland. 

By Michael Shapiro
April 29, 2019

Tigers top prospect Casey Mize threw a no-hitter in his first start with Double-A Erie on Monday night, fanning seven batters in a 1–0 SeaWolves victory. 

Mize was selected with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 draft. The 21-year-old righthander plunked his first batter of the game on Monday, then retired 19 in a row. He allowed just one other base runner on the evening, walking Altoona Curve outfielder Bligh Madris.

Monday's no-hitter marks Erie's second no-hitter in the last week. Fellow 2017 first-rounder Alex Faedo combined for a no-hitter with reliever Drew Carlton on April 24, firing seven hitless innings in a 4-0 win.

"I threw [a no-hitter] last year in college, and I wish I had enjoyed it more" Mize told reporters postgame. "So I learned from that and I'm definitely going to let this one soak in and enjoy if for a few days."

The Auburn product arrived in Erie on April 25 after dominating at Single-A Lakeland. He allowed just one earned run in 26 innings, sprinting to a 0.35 ERA with 25 strikeouts.

Mize could potentially join the Tigers in 2020. Detroit's big-league club this season currently sits third in the AL Central at 12–14.

