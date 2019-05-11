Rays' Tyler Glasnow Out Four to Six Weeks With Mild Right Forearm Strain

Glasnow left during the sixth inning of Friday night's 4-3 loss to the Yankees with forearm tightness.

By Associated Press
May 11, 2019

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays have placed pitcher Tyler Glasnow on the 10-day injured list because of a mild right forearm strain that’s expected to sideline him four to six weeks.

Glasnow left during the sixth inning of Friday night’s 4-3 loss to the New York Yankees with tightness in his forearm. An MRI performed after the game revealed the extent of the injury.

The Rays said Saturday the right-hander will be shut down from throwing for seven to 10 days, then be re-evaluated. Once he’s cleared to resume throwing, Glasnow will need to be built back up to start.

Meanwhile, the Rays announced catcher Travis d’Arnaud was added to the roster after being obtained from the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday.

The team optioned catcher Nick Ciuffo to Triple-A Durham and recalled infielder Andrew Velazquez from the minor league affiliate.

