Cubs' Ben Zobrist on Indefinite Leave After Wife Julianna Files for Divorce After 14 Years Together

Zobrist and his wife, Julianna, both filed for divorce in Cook County on Monday.

By Emily Caron
May 15, 2019

Cubs second baseman Ben Zobrist will remain on a personal leave of absence from the team indefinitely amid a divorce. Ben and his wife of 14 years, Julianna, both separately filed for divorce on Monday morning in Chicago's Cook County, according to court records.

The Cubs granted Zobrist, 37, a leave of absence on May 8. Chicago did not disclose the reason for Zobrist’s leave from the team but said Tuesday that timeline remains indefinite and they have no indication of a potential return date.

"I texted with him the other day and reminded him how much I care about him, how much we miss him," manager Joe Maddon said.

The former World Series MVP was hitting .241 with 10 RBIs through 26 games before to taking his absence from the team. Zobrist had delayed reporting to spring training in February for what he and the team also called “personal reasons.”

Zobrist is in the final year of a four-year contract with the Cubs. Julianna Zobrist is Christian pop musician. They have three children together.

