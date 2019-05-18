Mike Trout demolished a first-inning home run on Saturday night at Angel Stadium for the 250th blast of his career.

The Angels' star outfielder wasted no time against the Royals, crushing a monster solo shot to leftfield off Jakob Junis in the first inning. Trout's dinger sailed 473 feet and had an exit velocity of 112.8 mph, making it his second-longest shot tracked by Statcast. His personal best was a 477-foot homer off Chris Rusin at Coors Field in 2015.

Trout, 27, became the 13th player in MLB history to reach 250 homers before his 28th birthday, joining Hall of Famers Jimmie Foxx, Eddie Mathews, Ken Griffey Jr., Mickey Mantle, Mel Ott, Frank Robinson and Hank Aaron, as well as Alex Rodriguez, Giancarlo Stanton, Juan Gonzalez, Andruw Jones and teammate Albert Pujols.

Mike Trout hit his 250th career homer in style 👀



(via @MLB) pic.twitter.com/drSbMjep6X — SI MLB (@si_mlb) May 19, 2019

Trout now has 10 home runs this season and he entered Saturday's contest hitting .294/.462/.559. He continues to carry the Angels this season, with the club (21–23) sitting nine games behind the first-place Astros in the American League West.