The Lonely Island Release 'Bash Brothers' Visual Rap Album on Netflix

Andy Samberg and Akiva Schaffer play Jose Canseco and Mark McGwire, respectively.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
May 23, 2019

If you've ever wondered what it would be like for the Bash Brothers to record a rap album, The Lonely Island has your answer.

In a "visual poem" on Netflix titled The Unauthorized Bash Brothers Experience, The Lonely Island imagines a world where, in 1988, Oakland Athletics' superstars Jose Canseco and Mark McGwire—nicknamed the Bash Brothers—made an album.

“In 1988, Major League Baseball was set aflame by Jose Canseco and Mark McGwire, aka The Bash Brothers,” the opening title card reads. “They were known for their towering home runs and mind-bending play, but what many don’t know… Is that they recorded an album… of raps.”

The Bash Brothers led the Oakland Athletics to a World Series title in 1989 and became famous for bashing each other’s forearms when they hit a home run, which earned them their nickname.

Andy Samberg portrays Caseco, while Akiva Schaffer plays McGwire. Together, they rap through songs like “Jose & Mark,” “Uniform On,” “Let’s Bash,” “Focused AF" and “Ihop" and feature a host of guest stars, including Jenny Slate, Hannah Simone, Sterling K. Brown, Jim O’Heir, and Maya Rudolph.

The 11-song album can also be streamed on Spotify.

