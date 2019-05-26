Biggio mashed a 405-footer with his father, Hall of Famer Craig Biggio, in the stands.
Toronto Blue Jays rookie second baseman Cavan Biggio recorded his first two major league hits against the San Diego Padres on Sunday.
After going 0-for-6 with three strikeouts through the top of the second inning, Biggio singled to right field past Padres first baseman Wil Myers in the bottom of the second.
Biggio then mashed a 405-foot homer into the upper deck in right field for his first major league home run at the bottom of the fourth inning.
Like father, like son: Cavan Biggio mashes his first big-league home run 💪— SI MLB (@si_mlb) May 26, 2019
(via @BlueJays)pic.twitter.com/1Yv3Bbhv0H
Biggio, the son of Hall of Famer Craig Biggio, was brought up by Toronto on Friday after hitting .306/.440/.507 with six homers and 26 RBIs in 42 games at Triple-A.
Biggio, who turned 24 in April, was selected in the fifth round of the 2016 draft.