Toronto Blue Jays rookie second baseman Cavan Biggio recorded his first two major league hits against the San Diego Padres on Sunday.

After going 0-for-6 with three strikeouts through the top of the second inning, Biggio singled to right field past Padres first baseman Wil Myers in the bottom of the second.

Biggio then mashed a 405-foot homer into the upper deck in right field for his first major league home run at the bottom of the fourth inning.

Like father, like son: Cavan Biggio mashes his first big-league home run 💪



(via @BlueJays)pic.twitter.com/1Yv3Bbhv0H — SI MLB (@si_mlb) May 26, 2019

Biggio, the son of Hall of Famer Craig Biggio, was brought up by Toronto on Friday after hitting .306/.440/.507 with six homers and 26 RBIs in 42 games at Triple-A.

Biggio, who turned 24 in April, was selected in the fifth round of the 2016 draft.