The Atlanta Braves and SunTrust Park will host the 2021 Major League Baseball All-Star Game, commissioner Rob Manfred announced on Wednesday.

Manfred made the announcement at a ceremony at The Battery. The Braves commemorated the official announcement with an All-Star Celebration featuring Hall of Famers Jones, Hank Aaron, Tom Glavine, John Smoltz and Phil Niekro and many of the organization’s former All-Stars.

The 2021 event will be the third time the organization has hosted the Midsummer Classic since moving to Atlanta in 1966.

"It’s about time that we’re back,” Manfred said. "I know the 2021 All-Star Game is going to set a new standard for success for our most important event.”

The Braves previously made a push to host the 2020 All-Star Game, which was eventually awarded to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

“I think it’s going to be spectacular. I can’t think of a better venue and what we’ve got going on here with The Battery and the new ballpark,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said. “Kind of let the world see what we’ve got going on here. I think it’s going to be a great, great event.”

The 2019 All-Star Game will take place in Cleveland on Tuesday, July 9. Los Angeles will host the 2020 event, while Philadelphia has already been awarded the 2026 All-Star Game.