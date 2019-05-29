Tim Tebow Strikes Out vs. Position Player Making First Pitching Appearance

Tebow is in the midst of a rough season with Triple A Syracuse, batting .156 in 40 games. 

By Michael Shapiro
May 29, 2019

It's been a rough year for Mets prospect and former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow. The 2007 Heisman Trophy is currently slashing .156/.239/.227 for Triple A Syracuse, and he added a season lowlight against the Buffalo Bisons on Tuesday night. 

Tebow came to the plate in the ninth inning with Syracuse up 16-2, entering the left-hand batter's box against Buffalo position player Jordan Patterson. Yet rather than feasting on the easy target, Tebow registered his 53rd strikeout of the season on an outside fastball. 

The former Broncos first-round pick has slumped throughout 2019, a marked departure from his solid .273/.336/.399 slash line with AA Binghamton last season. Tebow has hit just one homer in his first 143 plate appearances while ranking second on the team in strikeouts. 

Tebow entered the year eyeing a call-up to the Major League club. Yet given his current trajectory, it is hard to imagine him in uniform at Citi Field anytime soon.

Perhaps a return to the gridiron or broadcast booth is in his future. 

You May Like

More MLB

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message