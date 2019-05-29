It's been a rough year for Mets prospect and former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow. The 2007 Heisman Trophy is currently slashing .156/.239/.227 for Triple A Syracuse, and he added a season lowlight against the Buffalo Bisons on Tuesday night.

Tebow came to the plate in the ninth inning with Syracuse up 16-2, entering the left-hand batter's box against Buffalo position player Jordan Patterson. Yet rather than feasting on the easy target, Tebow registered his 53rd strikeout of the season on an outside fastball.

(•_•)

<) )╯POSITION

/ \



\(•_•)

( (> PLAYER

/ \



(•_•)

<) )> THROWING GAS!

/ \



7-year pro #Bisons 1B/OF Jordan Patterson makes his pitching debut & strikes out his first batter, OF Tim Tebow, with an 88mph fastball on the black! @MiLB @Cut4 pic.twitter.com/02NdTg0Czl — Buffalo Bisons (@BuffaloBisons) May 29, 2019

The former Broncos first-round pick has slumped throughout 2019, a marked departure from his solid .273/.336/.399 slash line with AA Binghamton last season. Tebow has hit just one homer in his first 143 plate appearances while ranking second on the team in strikeouts.

Tebow entered the year eyeing a call-up to the Major League club. Yet given his current trajectory, it is hard to imagine him in uniform at Citi Field anytime soon.

Perhaps a return to the gridiron or broadcast booth is in his future.